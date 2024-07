Islam Times - IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base in West Azarbaijan Province disbanded a team of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country from northwest border area on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base said that a team of armed terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country through the northwestern borders of the country.The IRGC base further warned the enemies and foreign-backed terrorists that its forces will crush any slightest attempt by the terrorists against the security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.