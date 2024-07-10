0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 03:14

A US-Flagged Ship Targeted in Gulf of Aden

Maersk told Reuters that there were no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo. 

The spokesperson of this Copenhagen-based company pointed out that this ship was one of the US-flagged ships that sailed for Maersk subsidiary lines.
