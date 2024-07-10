0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 10:22

“Israel’s” Culture Minister: Right Coalition Falling Apart, Ben Gvir Responsible

Story Code : 1146897
“Israel’s” Culture Minister: Right Coalition Falling Apart, Ben Gvir Responsible
“The disintegration of the coalition is unfolding before our eyes,” he said, noting that “The coalitions collapse from within. If there are elections, the chance for us to form a government is very low and we will be thrown into opposition for many years.”

Zohar further added that the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir would be responsible if early elections are called after his far-right “Otzma Yehudit” party tanked a “Shas”-backed amendment to the Religious Services Law on Monday, sparking a dispute between the two parties.

 “This is an absurd and illogical situation. I expect people to come to their senses,” Zohar said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
10 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
10 July 2024
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
10 July 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
9 July 2024
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024