Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 10:24

UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine

Story Code : 1146898
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
Experts condemned “Israel's” targeted starvation campaign against Palestinians, calling for humanitarian aid, the end to the Gaza siege, and the establishment of a ceasefire to end the genocidal violence.

"We declare that ‘Israel's’ intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people is a form of genocidal violence and has resulted in famine across all of Gaza," said the experts.

They further added: “We call upon the international community to prioritize the delivery of humanitarian aid by land by any means necessary, end ‘Israel’s’ siege and establish a ceasefire.”

Michael Fakhri, Francesca Albanese, and Paula Gaviria Betancur, special rapporteurs on the right to food, human rights in Palestinian territories, and internally displaced persons, all issued the statement condemning the Zionist entity’s practice.

Since October, 33 children in northern Gaza have died from malnutrition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Ten rights experts mentioned the deaths of three children from malnutrition in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, signaling the start of a famine.

They have confirmed that famine has spread from northern Gaza into central and southern Gaza, as evidenced by the deaths of children from starvation despite medical treatment in central Gaza.

“Israel's” Geneva mission rejected the statement as "misinformation", and exaggerated the so-called aid efforts in Gaza, including linking a power line to the water desalination plant.

Fews Net's report suggested famine in Gaza may have started in April and will continue through July unless fundamental changes in food assistance distribution and access are made.

This comes as “Israel” continues to block the Rafah crossing with Egypt and restrict aid entry via the Karem Abu Salem [‘Kerem Shalom’] crossing with southern Gaza.

The report stated that more action is necessary to ensure effective distribution of food assistance in Gaza.

Fews Net's analysis of famine in Gaza reveals a spike in death rates due to near-famine levels and high malnutrition rates among children, causing severe physiological impacts.

The report concluded that famine thresholds were reached in northern Gaza in April.
