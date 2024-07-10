0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 10:26

France: Macron Rejects PM’s Resignation after Lackluster Election

Story Code : 1146900
France: Macron Rejects PM’s Resignation after Lackluster Election
Attal said he would tender his resignation after the far-left New Popular Front won the most votes, with Renaissance coming in second. The far-right National Rally earned the third most votes.

The New Popular Front, an alliance of several left parties, declared victory on Sunday, although it was unable to secure an outright majority. The far-right National Rally under Marine Le Pen also declared victory, despite underperforming after polls showed her party in the lead.

It is possible that Attal will be able to siphon smaller parties from both extremes or unite with either side, making significant concessions.

The New Popular Front said that it would recognize the state of Palestine as leaders in the new National Assembly, as well as stop arms sales to “Israel” and cut ties with Netanyahu’s government.

Macron called snap elections last month after right-wing parties won European Union elections. Despite Macron's bid, considering most eligible French voters do not vote in the EU elections, the gains made by both the National Rally and New Popular Front mean that the French government risks "cohabitation," when the French presidency and legislature adopt different agendas and policies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
10 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
10 July 2024
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
10 July 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
9 July 2024
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024