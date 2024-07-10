0
Iran National AI Organization Inaugurated in Tehran

On December 29, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, communicated the “finalization and approval of the National Artificial Intelligence Document of the Islamic Republic of Iran", according to which, the Science and Technology HQ of the Secretariat of the Council was tasked with preparing and compiling the document in cooperation with the ministries and beneficiary executive bodies using the capabilities of the universities and research institutes.

The Iranian Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution then agreed to a national document for establishing an artificial intelligence organization.

In a meeting chaired by Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, the members of the council approved plans to place Iran among the top ten pioneering countries in AI technologies within ten years. 

According to the document, a strategic council consisting of ministers and heads of relevant institutions and individuals will be formed to implement, coordinate and monitor the National Artificial Intelligence Document. 

The National Organization of Artificial Intelligence of Iran, under the supervision of the president, is expected to try to improve the quality of governance and strengthen scientific and research foundations in the country. 
