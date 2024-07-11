Iran’s New President to Be Sworn In on July 30

Islam Times - Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in as the 9th president of Iran at a ceremony in the Parliament on July 30, an MP said.

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board told Tasnim on Wednesday that the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Pezeshkian will be held on Tuesday, July 30.The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by the head of the Supreme Court of Iran, the members of the Constitutional Council, the Judiciary chief, and other top political and military officials, Mojtaba Yousefi added.He said the parliamentary law stipulates that the new president should present his plans and introduce his ministers within two weeks after inauguration.The lawmakers will then discuss the credentials of the proposed ministers for a week before holding a final session on the votes of confidence, he noted.Pezeshkian was elected to the Parliament as a representative of the northwestern city of Tabriz in the parliamentary elections on March 1.After the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, Pezeshkian became one of six final candidates singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.The physician-turned-politician won the runoff by garnering 53.66% of the votes.His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.