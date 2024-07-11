0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 01:56

Le Pen Blames Macron for French Government Gridlock

Story Code : 1147032
Le Pen Blames Macron for French Government Gridlock
The unexpected outcome of Sunday’s snap election, in which the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) benefited from a surprise surge but no group won an absolute majority, has plunged France into uncertainty, with no obvious path to a stable government, Reuters reported.

To further complicate things, leaders within each camp disagreed on who to reach out to in order to try to cobble together a deal. Internal tensions within parties also grew as members jostled for influence in rebuilding a political landscape blown apart by the snap ballot.

And any government -of the left, center, or a broader coalition- could quickly fall victim to a confidence vote from the opposition if it has not secured sufficient solid support.

“Today, we find ourselves in a quagmire since no one is able to know from what rank the prime minister will come, or what policy will be pursued for the country,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters as she arrived in parliament.

Le Pen condemned pre-election deals she said kept her National Rally (RN) party from power.

Macron, whose term ends in 2027, called the parliamentary ballot after his party was trounced by the far right in EU elections last month, had said it would clarify the landscape -which has not happened.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
10 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
10 July 2024
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
10 July 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
9 July 2024