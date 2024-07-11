0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 01:57

Kremlin Says Creation of ‘Buffer Zone’ in Ukraine Needs Time

Story Code : 1147033
Kremlin Says Creation of ‘Buffer Zone’ in Ukraine Needs Time
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May that Russia was creating a buffer to protect its border regions, especially Belgorod which lies adjacent to Kharkiv, from Ukrainian attacks, Reuters reported.

"Of course, the realization of this task is time-consuming, it takes time. Work in this direction is under way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked how long it would take for Russia to guarantee the security of Belgorod.

Later on Wednesday, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one person was killed and seven more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border town of Shebekino.

According to Gladkov, three multi-story residential buildings, several commercial facilities, an industrial enterprise and 20 vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Shebekino and the wider Belgorod region have come under frequent attack by Ukrainian shells and drones in the course of the war which is now well into its third year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
10 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
10 July 2024
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
10 July 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
9 July 2024