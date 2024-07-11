0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 02:05

Pezeshkian Stresses All-Out Support for Palestine Resistance

Story Code : 1147038
Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday in a letter to Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In his letter, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude toward Haniyeh's congratulatory message over his victory in Iran's presidential elections.

Adhering to the lofty principles and goals of the Islamic Revolution and within the framework of the ideals of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its human and Islamic duty to support the Palestinian nation and its battle against the occupation and apartheid of the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian noted.

"And it (Iran) will continue to support the oppressed Palestinian nation until the realization of all its ideals and rights and the liberation of the holy al-Quds," he underlined.

He stressed that in the shadow of the historical steadfastness of the Palestinian nation and the heroic bravery of the Resistance combatants in the war against the Zionists, the final victory would be in hands of the "dear Palestine".
