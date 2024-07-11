0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 02:11

Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine

The Islamic Resistance announced it targeted the Israeli port with a UAV, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi Resistance added that they successfully hit a vital target in the attack.

Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera with a drone attack.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a sensitive and important target in Haifa and Eilat with a drone in support of the people of Palestine and Gaza and in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes.

The Iraqi group has vowed to continue retaliatory operations against Israeli strongholds.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a genocidal war on Gaza, targeting hospitals, people’s homes, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime.

The Israeli war has killed at least 38,243 Palestinians so far, including around 17,000 children. Another 88,033 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.
