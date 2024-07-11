Russian Forces Wipe Out Three US-Made Hawk Missile Launchers

Islam Times - Russian forces destroyed an American radar station and three US-made Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an American AN/MPQ-46 radar station, three US-made Improved Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers, warehouses storing Ukrainian naval drones and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 131 areas," the ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.Russia’s Battlegroup North struck six Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 275 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported."Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized, 34th and 36th marine infantry, 113th and 127th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Maliye Prokhody, Borshchevaya, Vilcha, Glubokoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade and 42nd separate assault battalion," the ministry said.The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 275 personnel, a Kazak armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.Russia’s Battlegroup West advances to better positions over past dayRussia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported."Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th and 44th mechanized and 110th territorial defense brigades and 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group] in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 495 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, am Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, it specified.Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 600 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported."Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 31st, 33rd and 118th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Grigorovka, Krasnoye, Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Uspenovka, Dalneye and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 600 personnel, six motor vehicles, two 152mm D-20 artillery guns and two US-made 105mm M119 howitzers," the ministry said.In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Anklav electronic warfare stations and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it specified.Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported."Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 41st, 47th, 110th and 118th mechanized and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Yelizavetovka, Artyomovo, Druzhba, Timofeyevka and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized, 142nd infantry and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 510 personnel, a French-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.