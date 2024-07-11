0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 02:14

Israeli Military Tells All Gaza City Residents to Evacuate

Story Code : 1147042
Israeli Military Tells All Gaza City Residents to Evacuate
The Israeli regime army dropped leaflets issuing urgent evacuation orders for all residents in besieged Gaza City on Wednesday as battles with Palestinian resistance groups continued. 

Arab media have reported that Palestinians said they have nowhere safe to go with the south also facing attacks and reports of overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions with the majority of the population now sheltering in tents.

Bombings were reported in central, south and north Gaza, as officials meet in Qatar to hammer out a ceasefire deal.

At least six people were killed in attacks in Nuseirat and southern Gaza in the early morning including four children from the al-Mabhouh family in Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Arab media reports.

A school near Khan Younis was hit by a major strike on Tuesday, killing some 29 people who were sheltering there, in one of the worst casualties of the conflict. A source at the nearby Nasser hospital told AFP that they received victims, including 29 dead and dozens wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
NATO Should Not Be Party to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
10 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa
10 July 2024
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
What’s behind Dangerous Kuwaiti Government’s Crackdown on Muharram Mourning?
10 July 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
9 July 2024