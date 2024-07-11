0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 09:13

China’s Trade with Russia Fully Complies with WTO Rules: Chinese Embassy

Story Code : 1147094
China’s Trade with Russia Fully Complies with WTO Rules: Chinese Embassy
"China did not cause the crisis in Ukraine and is not a party to it," he told TASS.

"We are committed to promoting peace talks. China is not exporting weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use products, which is hailed by the world community. Our regular trade with Russia proceeds openly. It complies with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules and market principles. It should not be criticized."

"As for the Ukrainian crisis, the world community knows who is calling for dialogue and is seeking peace and who is fueling the conflict and instigating confrontation," the Chinese diplomat said. "We call of these countries to immediately stop fanning the conflict and provoking confrontation, to stop imposing illegal unilateral sanctions and to play a constructive role in ending the conflict and restoring peace."

The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington that was released on Wednesday urged China to stop material and political support for Russia, which is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, and stop exporting dual-use products to Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
11 July 2024
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
11 July 2024
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
11 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
11 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024