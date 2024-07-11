0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 09:16

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Attack on West Bank

In the wee hours of this morning, the Zionist regime forces attacked "Atil" Town in the north of Tulkarm, "Asira" Town in the north of Nablus, "Zita" Town in the north of Tulkarm, "Qaffin" Town in the north of Tulkarm, and "Balata" camp in the city of Nablus city.

According to media reports, a Palestinian was severely injured by the Israeli soldiers during the attack on Balata camp in Nablus city.

In addition, the Zionist settlers lit a fire around the house of a Palestinian citizen in the village of "Barqa" in east of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Earlier, a news media outlet reported that Palestinian Resistance combatants in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, northwestern West Bank, continued to confront Israeli occupation forces that have been storming the area since Tuesday dawn.
