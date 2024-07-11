0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 09:18

Israel Bombs Southern Lebanon in Fresh Airstrike

The Israeli regime's fighter jets pounded the village of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, according to local sources.

No details regarding the possible damage of casualties have been released so far.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
