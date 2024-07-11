0
Thursday 11 July 2024 - 09:20

Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany

Story Code : 1147100
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
"The nature of our reaction will be determined in a calm, professional manner. The military have already began working on the matter. We will, of course, analyze which specific systems will be discussed... We will determine a military response to this new threat," Ryabkov told reporters.

The US long-range missiles could be the ground-based versions of the Tomahawk cruise missile and the SM-6 missile, the diplomat explained, Sputnik reported.

On Wednesday, the White House said that the United States will begin episodic deployments of long-range fire capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force to Germany in 2026 in an effort to develop an enduring presence of the assets in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
11 July 2024
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
11 July 2024
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
11 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
11 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine
10 July 2024
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
UN Experts: “Israel’s” Starvation Campaign Led to Gaza Famine
10 July 2024
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
“Israel” Purchased Finnish Anti-Drone System to Protect Netanyahu!
10 July 2024
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
Ukraine Violated Chemical Weapons Convention: Russian MoD
10 July 2024