Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:00

US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties

This decision aligns with Washington's unwavering support for the occupying entity in its protracted and devastating conflict with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, confirmed that Washington will resume the delivery of 500-pound bombs to “Israel”.

However, the official noted that the US would continue to withhold 2,000-pound bombs due to "concerns" about their potential use in the densely populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

“We’ve been clear that our concern has been on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs, particularly for ‘Israel’s’ Rafah campaign, which they have announced is concluding,” the official stated. “Our main concern had been and remains the potential use of 2,000-pound bombs in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza ... because our concern was not about the 500-pound bombs, those are moving forward as part of the usual process.”

US media outlets have confirmed that the shipment of 500-pound bombs is already in progress. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing an administration official, the bombs "are in the process of being shipped" following a two-month pause and are expected to arrive in the “Israeli” entity in the "coming weeks." The heavier 2,000-pound bombs, initially part of the same shipment, remain on hold.

In May, the Biden administration paused a planned shipment of both 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs amid concerns over the entity’s potential ground assault on Rafah, a city where 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Washington in June for “withholding weapons and ammunition from ‘Israel’” in recent months, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had assured him that restrictions on arms transfers would be lifted.

During his latest visit to Washington, “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant reported significant progress on the issue of US munitions supply to the entity, noting that “obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed.”

Historically, the US has provided substantial military aid to the entity, a trend that has accelerated since the entity’s brutal offensive on Gaza began in October last year.

Despite international condemnation, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has continued its operations, ignoring a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The “Israeli” offensive on Gaza, initiated on October 7, 2023, came in response to a historic operation by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying entity, which was launched as retaliation for intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the “Israeli” entity has so far murdered at least 38,295 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 88,241 others.
