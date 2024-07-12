0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:05

Senior Diplomat: Russia Will Miss Out on Ukraine’s Second “Peace Summit”

Story Code : 1147210
Senior Diplomat: Russia Will Miss Out on Ukraine’s Second “Peace Summit”
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has declared that Russia will not participate in any upcoming summits on Ukraine, labeling President Vladimir Zelensky's conflict resolution formula as a “fraud”.

Switzerland hosted the first 'Ukraine Peace Summit' in June, attracting over 90 delegations. Russia was notably absent from the invite list, and several countries, including China, also refused to participate.

The summit discussed Zelensky's 'peace formula,' which included measures such as prisoner exchanges and nuclear and food security. However, Moscow dismissed the formula as unrealistic and detached from the situation on the ground.

Despite the lack of full commitment from many nations, Zelensky regarded the Swiss-hosted summit as a success and is planning a follow-up event later this year. He suggested that Russia could send a representative to future talks.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Galuzin made it clear that Russia will not attend Kiev's upcoming event, intended to improve upon the failed peace summit in Switzerland.

The diplomat criticized Ukraine for pushing the same previous rhetoric and accuses Kiev and the West of ignoring other initiatives to resolve the crisis.

Galuzin emphasized Russia's refusal to accept ultimatums and their decision to abstain from such “summits”.

According to sources from Bloomberg, Kiev is pushing for a second summit before the US election, driven by concerns over former President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine. Trump has promised to resolve the conflict swiftly and has criticized US military aid to Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
11 July 2024
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
11 July 2024
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
11 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
11 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted
11 July 2024
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
US Student Sings Protest Song in Solidarity with Palestine after Arrest
11 July 2024
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: The “Israeli” Army Sanctions Unrestrained Violence in Gaza
11 July 2024
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
Biden Aims to Serve in the White House until 2029
10 July 2024