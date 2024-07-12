Islam Times - Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has deemed any events promoting Vladimir Zelensky's conflict resolution formula as a “fraud”.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has declared that Russia will not participate in any upcoming summits on Ukraine, labeling President Vladimir Zelensky's conflict resolution formula as a “fraud”.Switzerland hosted the first 'Ukraine Peace Summit' in June, attracting over 90 delegations. Russia was notably absent from the invite list, and several countries, including China, also refused to participate.The summit discussed Zelensky's 'peace formula,' which included measures such as prisoner exchanges and nuclear and food security. However, Moscow dismissed the formula as unrealistic and detached from the situation on the ground.Despite the lack of full commitment from many nations, Zelensky regarded the Swiss-hosted summit as a success and is planning a follow-up event later this year. He suggested that Russia could send a representative to future talks.In an interview with RIA Novosti, Galuzin made it clear that Russia will not attend Kiev's upcoming event, intended to improve upon the failed peace summit in Switzerland.The diplomat criticized Ukraine for pushing the same previous rhetoric and accuses Kiev and the West of ignoring other initiatives to resolve the crisis.Galuzin emphasized Russia's refusal to accept ultimatums and their decision to abstain from such “summits”.According to sources from Bloomberg, Kiev is pushing for a second summit before the US election, driven by concerns over former President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine. Trump has promised to resolve the conflict swiftly and has criticized US military aid to Ukraine.