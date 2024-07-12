Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza

Islam Times - The prime minister of Spain underlined the need to end the “terrible humanitarian crisis” in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington on Wednesday, Pedro Sanchez also said the West should set aside “double standards” on Israel's war in Gaza and prepare the ground for an immediate ceasefire.Spain under Sanchez joined Ireland and Norway late in May in recognizing a Palestinian state in a coordinated attempt to exert added international pressure on Israel to stop its genocidal campaign in Gaza. Dozens of countries have already recognized the international legitimacy of the State of Palestine.Sanchez urged the alliance to show the same "unity and consistency" on Gaza as they have demonstrated on Ukraine."If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending the international law, this is the same to what we have to do towards Gaza,” he said.He stressed the importance of pursuing a “consistent political position” in which “we don’t have double standards.”The Spanish premier emphasized that the world should press to "stop this terrible humanitarian crisis" affecting the people of Palestine and prepare the ground for convening an international peace conference to push for a Palestinian state.“We need to create the conditions for an immediate and urgent ceasefire,” he said, warning of "a real risk of escalation to Lebanon.”Sanchez said he also supported “democracy, freedom and the right to exist of a country such as Ukraine.”Israel unleashed its bloody Gaza offensive on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 38,295 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza, and injured 88,241 others.