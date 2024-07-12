0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:10

Tehran-Moscow Currency Swap Agreement 'A Success in De-Dollarization': Speaker

Story Code : 1147212
Tehran-Moscow Currency Swap Agreement
"The recent financial agreement between Iran and Russia is a successful example of cooperation between the two countries in the field of de-dollarization," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said, adding that the parliaments of the BRICS member states should make every effort to deepen cooperation in creating routes for money transfers and developing trade corridors for the exchange of goods and services between the BRICS countries.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the association in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of BRICS. This year Russia chairs the association. The main event will be the BRICS summit from October 22 to 24 in Kazan.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is underway at the Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg and will run through July 12, 2024, TASS reported.

Qalibaf left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the BRICS Parliamentary forum with the theme of the role of Parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and Security.

This is the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings after Iran's accession to the group.

Pursuing the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions is one of the most important goals of the Iranian high parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg.
