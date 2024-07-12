Iran Urges Boost to Intra-BRICS Trade

Islam Times - The Iranian Parliament speaker called for replacements for US dollar-denominated trade to counter unilateralism, urging the BRICS member states to facilitate the establishment of new financial transaction procedures to promote trade.

Addressing the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized the need for de-dollarization and the use of replacement currencies for trade exchanges among the BRICS members.He said ditching the dollar in financial transactions will nullify one of Washington’s main leverages for pressuring the emerging economies, pointing to the successful experience of cooperation between Iran and Russia with new financial agreements.It is necessary for the BRICS members’ parliaments to strengthen cooperation in order to define new procedures for monetary transactions among the member states and enhance the trade corridors for the transfer of commodities and services, the Iranian speaker noted.“Four main topics, including transportation, energy, trade and banking are the most important themes for cooperation among the BRICS members,” Qalibaf stated, expressing the Iranian Parliament’s readiness to work with the BRICS partners on all of those issues.The parliaments of BRICS members can also adopt laws facilitating the promotion of trade in order to counter unilateralism and remove the obstacles to trade interaction, he added.The Iranian lawmaker also proposed that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum should consider plans to counter economic sanctions and unilateral coercive measures as major threats to the security and welfare of ordinary people in the BRICS member states.The theme of the ongoing forum in St. Petersburg is the ‘Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’.