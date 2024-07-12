0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:19

35 Militants Killed, Injured in Russian Strikes in Syria

Story Code : 1147220
The announcement was made by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk.

In order to stop the ongoing ceasefire violations, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered high-precision strikes on facilities of illegal armed groups in the Idlib province," he said.

"Up to 15 militants were killed and over 20 injured."

According to him, Russian strikes destroyed a militant training camp and fortifications, as well as a drone workshop and two warehouses with drones, TASS reported.

In a separate development, two Syrian servicemen were wounded when a quadcopter dropped an improvised explosive device on the positions of Syrian pro-government forces.
