Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:26

Occupied Lands Attacked by Drones, Missiles from Lebanon

Story Code : 1147224
Al-Mayadeen reported that the occupied lands have been targeted by the multiple drone and missile attacks from Lebanon.

The media sources also reported that sirens sounded in 10 areas located in the West Galilee due to the fear of a drone attack from Lebanon.

The Zionist regime media outlet claimed that they have received the initial reports regarding the explosion of a drone in the occupied area of ​​"Kabri" in West Galilee.

Reports suggest that following the explosion of this drone, several Zionists were severely injured, and the condition of one of them was reported to be critical.

The surrounding areas of the Zionist settlement of "Shlomi" in the north of the occupied territories caught fire following the drone attack launched from the Lebanese side.
