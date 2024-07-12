0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:27

China Advises NATO to Think About its Actions over Ukraine

Story Code : 1147225
"We urge NATO to listen carefully to the international community and heed just voices. Instead of scapegoating others, NATO should reflect on itself, take real actions to defuse the situation and solve the problem," the mission said.

"The NATO Washington Summit Declaration is filled with Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric. The China-related paragraphs are provocative with obvious lies and smears."

"We firmly reject and deplore these accusations and have lodged serious representations with NATO," the mission added, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Chinese US Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik that, "Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, which is beyond reproach and should not be criticized."
