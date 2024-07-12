0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 01:28

Israeli Forces Keep Hitting UNRWA HQs in Gaza: Report

Story Code : 1147226
It claims that its soldiers have found weapons, explosives and drones at the site in the past day, and that its warplanes hit Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, combatants in the area.

Israel has targeted hundreds of UN buildings, hospitals and schools claiming they were used by Palestinian combatants for military purposes. But it is providing no proof to back its claims. Israeli forces destroyed large parts of al-Shifa Hospital – the enclave’s largest medical facility – last November, claiming it housed a Hamas command center. But media reports and rights groups said Israeli claims were not true.

The Israeli military added it worked with the internal security organization Shin Bet to launch an airstrike in central Gaza that allegedly killed a senior official in the internal security apparatus of Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

It also claimed to have killed a team leader in the military intelligence unit of the Palestinian group. Hamas has yet to comment on it.

It confirmed its ground forces continue with their invasion of Rafah, where they allegedly killed “dozens” of Palestinian combatants in the last day with help from air strikes.
