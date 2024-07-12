Turkey Rejects NATO Cooperation with Israel

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday deemed attempts to cooperate with Israel within NATO as "unacceptable" and urged for increased international pressure on Israel to end the ongoing atrocities.

"It is not possible for the Israeli administration, which has trampled on the fundamental values of our alliance, to continue its partnership relationship with NATO," Erdogan stated at a press conference in Washington, D.C., following the NATO leaders' summit, according to Anadolu.NATO, comprising 32 members, also maintains relationships with numerous non-member countries and international organizations, referred to as NATO partners.Erdogan emphasized that during his discussions at the summit, he highlighted the ongoing Israeli "atrocities" in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, "with its expansionist and reckless policies," poses a threat to regional security, he added."Until a comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Türkiye," Erdogan stressed.He urged responsible members of the international community to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine based on the 1967 borders."Despite all the pressure and intimidation attempts, we are pleased that the number of countries recognizing Palestine is increasing," Erdogan said, urging other nations to file a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).Türkiye is ready to take any initiative, including guarantorship, for a cease-fire and the establishment of permanent peace in Gaza, he added."I call on all our allies to increase their pressure on the Netanyahu administration to ensure a cease-fire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been starving for nine months," Erdogan stated.Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The Israeli military campaign has resulted in over 38,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.Israel is accused of committing genocide in Gaza, and a case is ongoing at the ICJ in The Hague.