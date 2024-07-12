Senior Iranian Commander Affirms Support for Regional Resistance Against Israel

Islam Times - Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's "strategic and permanent" policy toward regional resistance movements, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing struggle against the Israeli regime.

General Qaani has made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to regional Resistance Fronts where he met with high-ranking resistance commanders and officials.He highlighted that the support was particularly focused on “Palestine and the steadfastness of Gaza’s strong people.”The policy, he said, “is agreed upon by all the pillars of [the country’s] Islamic establishment and backed by various members of the Iranian nation.”Resistance figures expressed their gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s comprehensive support.Qaani previously met with top resistance officials in Tehran in May, as they visited the Iranian capital to pay tribute to the late president Ebrahim Raisi.At that meeting, participants discussed the latest political, social, and military developments in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring an Israeli offensive since last October, and the retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm.The Israeli brutal war has resulted in the deaths of nearly 38,350 Palestinians, mostly women and children.Gaza’s resistance groups have pledged to defend the coastal enclave with all their resources, asserting that eliminating the resistance from Palestinian territory is impossible.Earlier, Iran's newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed his commitment to fully support the Palestinian people until their rights are fully achieved in a message to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau.“I am certain that, under the aegis of the resisting people of Palestine and the oppressed and strong Gaza’s historic steadfastness, and the heroic diligence of the fighters of the Palestinian resistance in the ongoing war, triumph and divine victory will be awarded to dear Palestine,” Pezeshkian wrote in a message to the Hamas official.