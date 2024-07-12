0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 09:47

Senior Iranian Commander Affirms Support for Regional Resistance Against Israel

Story Code : 1147281
Senior Iranian Commander Affirms Support for Regional Resistance Against Israel
General Qaani has made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to regional Resistance Fronts where he met with high-ranking resistance commanders and officials.

He highlighted that the support was particularly focused on “Palestine and the steadfastness of Gaza’s strong people.”

The policy, he said, “is agreed upon by all the pillars of [the country’s] Islamic establishment and backed by various members of the Iranian nation.”

Resistance figures expressed their gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s comprehensive support.

Qaani previously met with top resistance officials in Tehran in May, as they visited the Iranian capital to pay tribute to the late president Ebrahim Raisi.

At that meeting, participants discussed the latest political, social, and military developments in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring an Israeli offensive since last October, and the retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm.

The Israeli brutal war has resulted in the deaths of nearly 38,350 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Gaza’s resistance groups have pledged to defend the coastal enclave with all their resources, asserting that eliminating the resistance from Palestinian territory is impossible.

Earlier, Iran's newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed his commitment to fully support the Palestinian people until their rights are fully achieved in a message to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau.

“I am certain that, under the aegis of the resisting people of Palestine and the oppressed and strong Gaza’s historic steadfastness, and the heroic diligence of the fighters of the Palestinian resistance in the ongoing war, triumph and divine victory will be awarded to dear Palestine,” Pezeshkian wrote in a message to the Hamas official.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
11 July 2024
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
11 July 2024
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
11 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
11 July 2024