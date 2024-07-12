0
Friday 12 July 2024 - 09:50

In US; 1 Dead, 2 Missing after Helicopter Crashes in Ocean

Story Code : 1147283
In US; 1 Dead, 2 Missing after Helicopter Crashes in Ocean
Hikers reported seeing the helicopter crash into the waters about a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers) off the Na Pali Coast and called police around 1:20 p.m., the police department said in a statement.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was part of Ali‘i Kaua‘i Air Tours and Charters, authorities said.

One person's body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. Thursday as crews continued to search for the remaining two people. Their identities were not immediately released by police.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
NATO Doesn’t Rule Out Further Expansion
11 July 2024
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
Ryabkov: Russia to Militarily Respond to US Missile Sending to Germany
11 July 2024
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
Hamas Calls for ICC Probe in Israeli Genocide on Palestinians
11 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict
11 July 2024