Islam Times - British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions about 21 nautical miles (39 km) west of Yemen's Mocha.

One "missile" impacted the water and another exploded in the air, the vessel reported to Ambrey, adding that both explosions occurred within 0.5 nautical miles of the vessel."The vessel was withholding its automatic identification system transmissions at the time.In the past months, in support of the people of Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted several ships of the Zionist regime or ships carrying goods for this regime, which were heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bab al-Mandab strait.The Yemeni armed forces have pledged that until the Israeli regime does not stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip and the killing of the people of this region, they will continue to attack the ships of this regime or the ships bound for the occupied territories and the ships of the coalition forces supporting the Zionist regime in the Red Sea.The United States and the United Kingdom have attacked the positions of the Yemeni forces on several occasions under the pretext of protecting international shipping, but according to international experts, these measures have not been able to stop the attacks against the ships belonging to the Zionist regime in the Red Sea.The European Union has also formed a naval mission in the Red Sea called "Aspides" and claims that the purpose of this operation is only defensive.