Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:14

US-British Aggression Escalates Airstrikes on Hodeida Governorate

These airstrikes represent a blatant violation of Yemeni sovereignty, seemingly aimed at deterring Yemen from its decision to prevent “Israeli” ships from passing through the Red Sea.

This action by Yemen is in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal war perpetrated by the savage Zionist entity.

Since the devastating war on Gaza was launched by the Zionist entity on October 7, following the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Palestinian resistance movements, Yemenis have openly declared their support for Palestine's struggle against Zionist “Israeli” occupation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their retaliatory strikes, targeting maritime routes used by the “Israeli’ enemy. These operations have already forced major shipping and oil companies to suspend their voyages to ports controlled by the Zionist entity.

In his statements, the leader of the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized the resolve to persist in these operations until the aggression and siege on Gaza are ended.

The actions of the Yemeni forces have put considerable pressure on the Zionist entity and its allies, highlighting the broader regional implications of the ongoing conflict.
