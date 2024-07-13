Iran Draws 'Red Line' on Border Changes

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared any border alterations in Iran's vicinity as a 'red line' during talks with Armenian Deputy Speaker, while both sides expressed interest in deepening bilateral economic relations.

Qalibaf made these remarks during a diplomatic meeting with Ruben Rubinyan, the Vice Speaker of Armenia's National Assembly, on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.The Iranian official stated, "The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with neighbors, and any border change in Iran's neighborhood is our red line, which we have repeatedly emphasized."He noted that Iran's economic ties with Armenia are favorable and should be further developed.Rubinyan, for his part, expressed condolences for the tragic martyrdom of late President Raisi and thanked Iran for its support of Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.The Armenian Vice Speaker also remarked that Iran's position on the Armenian issue has been “principled and unshakeable.”Rubinyan highlighted that Armenians in Iran are among the most protected communities globally, stating, "We need to develop the economic relations between our two countries. Due to Iran's involvement, we are eager to utilize the 3+3 format to resolve regional issues."Qalibaf departed Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday afternoon to attend the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which focuses on the role of parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security.This marks the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings following Iran's accession to the group.One of the primary objectives of the Iranian parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg is to explore the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions.