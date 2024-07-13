0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:15

Iran Draws 'Red Line' on Border Changes

Story Code : 1147405
Iran Draws
Qalibaf made these remarks during a diplomatic meeting with Ruben Rubinyan, the Vice Speaker of Armenia's National Assembly, on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The Iranian official stated, "The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with neighbors, and any border change in Iran's neighborhood is our red line, which we have repeatedly emphasized."

He noted that Iran's economic ties with Armenia are favorable and should be further developed.

Rubinyan, for his part, expressed condolences for the tragic martyrdom of late President Raisi and thanked Iran for its support of Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Armenian Vice Speaker also remarked that Iran's position on the Armenian issue has been “principled and unshakeable.”

Rubinyan highlighted that Armenians in Iran are among the most protected communities globally, stating, "We need to develop the economic relations between our two countries. Due to Iran's involvement, we are eager to utilize the 3+3 format to resolve regional issues."

Qalibaf departed Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday afternoon to attend the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which focuses on the role of parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security.

This marks the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings following Iran's accession to the group.

One of the primary objectives of the Iranian parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg is to explore the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024