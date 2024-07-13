0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:16

Yemeni Official Reaffirms Support for Palestinians Amid Economic Sanctions

Story Code : 1147406
Al-Houthi criticized the unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the United States and Saudi Arabia on Yemeni banks, asserting that such measures would not impact Yemen's pro-Palestine stance.

“Yemeni people well know that those who targeted their wages are the same individuals who targeted their economy. They are the ones who cut the payment of civil servants,” Houthi said.

Addressing Saudi authorities, he stated, “It is in your best interest to stop these hostile actions. Following in Washington’s footsteps will never be to the benefit of Riyadh.”

Houthi underscored that intensified economic sanctions and financial blockades would not weaken Yemen's position or its solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

He added that Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, has not threatened Saudi Arabia but has advised its ruling officials to reconsider their actions.

“Saudis understand the meaning of the statements made by the Ansarullah leader. However, they continue to oppress and target the people of Yemen. They will find out the results of their hostile actions, which will benefit our people,” Houthi said.

The senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council further noted that Yemenis would not remain passive while their economy is targeted. “A major revenge awaits the United States, Israel, and their associates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yemeni protesters have taken to the streets of Saada in a large rally supporting Gaza.

This demonstration was one of the largest by Yemenis in recent months.

Protesters have been rallying in Saada and the capital Sana’a on Fridays since the Gaza war began in early October.

The Yemeni protesters condemned Israel and its main supporter, the US, for their genocidal war on Gaza.

They also praised the Yemeni Armed Forces for their military operations targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
