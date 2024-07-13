0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:18

Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons

Story Code : 1147407
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Six volunteer doctors, who have worked at Gaza's European and al-Aqsa hospitals over the past three months, emphasized that a significant portion of their surgeries involved children struck by small shards of shrapnel. These fragments, while leaving nearly imperceptible entry wounds, inflict extensive internal damage.

Speaking to The Guardian on Thursday, the surgeons underscored that Israeli fragmentation bombs, designed with shrapnel, exacerbate the humanitarian crisis among Gaza's youth.

Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon from California who served at the European hospital in April, described treating "splinter injuries." "About half of the cases I handled were young children. We dealt with so-called splinter injuries that were minuscule to the point of being easily overlooked during examinations. Despite their size, they caused profound internal harm," Sidhwa explained.

He added, "Children are especially vulnerable to penetrating injuries due to their smaller size. Their vital organs are more delicate and prone to disruption... For instance, in a young child, the femoral artery, crucial for leg circulation, is as thin as a noodle. Repairing such injuries and preserving the child's limb pose significant challenges."

Juliette Touma of UNRWA further highlighted the broader impact of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza's children, stating that at least 600,000 children have been deprived of education since the war began in October. "This crisis jeopardizes an entire generation," Touma emphasized.

At least 38,345 people have been killed and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024