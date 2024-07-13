0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:22

Russian Diplomat: IAEA Chief Interested in Cooperating with Iran’s New Govt.

Story Code : 1147408
Russian Diplomat: IAEA Chief Interested in Cooperating with Iran’s New Govt.
"Director General Rafael Grossi is interested in continuing dialogue, which began with the Iranian previous leadership during his visit in May," he said.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat noted that not everything depends on the IAEA chief. Some of the members of the agency’s board of governors, one of its steering bodies, are not interested in settling the issues around the Iran nuclear deal, he added, TASS reported.

Iran is running its nuclear program in compliance with the requirements of the IAEA, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and its own national programs. The country's nuclear program and activities are absolutely legal and are supervised by the IAEA.

In a televised speech in May, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that having access to nuclear energy is the inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran uses nuclear energy for the sake of improving the livelihood of the people.

He further stressed that the IAEA supervises Iran's nuclear industry and has officially announced 15 times that the nuclear industry in Iran is peaceful.

Iran's adherence to the peaceful use of nuclear industry is not because of the prohibition of countries that have nuclear bombs themselves, but it is based on our belief, Raeisi further noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024