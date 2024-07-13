0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:23

Yemeni Armed Forces Target Israel-Linked Ship in Red Sea

According to a statement by the Yemeni armed forces, the vessel was targeted twice in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandab Strait on Friday.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s forces used ballistic missiles and drones in the attack against the ship “Charysalis.”

He cited a violation of a ban imposed by Sana’a on ships heading to the Israeli ports.

“It was targeted twice, first in the Red Sea and second in Bab al-Mandab, using several appropriate ballistic and naval missiles and drones,” Saree said.

“The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” he added.

He also said Yemeni military forces are fully prepared for action against any party that would support Israel and would supply the United States and the Tel Aviv regime with munitions for strikes against the Arab nation.

Yemen has vowed to continue such operations until Israel ends its genocide in Gaza.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 38,350 people and wounded another 88,033 individuals, come to an end.

The leader of the Ansarullah Resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.
