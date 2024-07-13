Sukhoi SuperJet Crashes Near Moscow with Crew on Board

Islam Times - A Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed in the Moscow region on Friday and three crew members were presumed killed, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

A Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100) crashed near Moscow during a test flight after a scheduled overhaul, the operational services told TASS."The aircraft belongs to Gazprom. It had undergone scheduled repairs. Today a test flight was made. Only three crew members were on board," the spokesperson said, adding that pilots working for the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company were on board the plane.They took off from Zhukovsky Airport for flight testing.