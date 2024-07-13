Iraqi FM, US Official Discuss Iran Frozen Assets

Islam Times - The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the need for a quick and fair solution to Iran's frozen assets in the coutry.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a meeting with the Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs, John Bass in Washington.In this meeting, the two sides consulted on a number of important bilateral and regional issues.According to the statement of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, during this meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening US-Iraqi relations in various fields.Fuad Hossein referred to the common desire to expand political and economic cooperation between the two countries and examined a number of basic issues, including Iran's property in Iraq.The Iraqi diplomat also emphasized the need for a quick and fair solution to Iran's frozen assets.