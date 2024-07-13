0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:31

Iran's Leader Attends First Night of Muharram Mourning Ceremony

Story Code : 1147416
Iran
This was the seventh night Iran's Leader attended the mourning rituals to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) after last night's ceremony.

The ceremony is going to be held every night at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah.

Millions of Muslims in Iran and some other countries with sizeable Shia communities, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, observe Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him and His Progeny).

Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia Islam, was martyred along with his family and companions during the Battle of Karbala in the 61st year after the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina. The Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, is a day of profound significance for Shia Muslims worldwide, as it commemorates this tragic event. 

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, Muharram moves from year to year. 
