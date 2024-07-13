Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the first night of the mourning ceremony of Muharram, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), at the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini

This was the seventh night Iran's Leader attended the mourning rituals to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) after last night's ceremony.The ceremony is going to be held every night at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah.Millions of Muslims in Iran and some other countries with sizeable Shia communities, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, observe Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him and His Progeny).Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia Islam, was martyred along with his family and companions during the Battle of Karbala in the 61st year after the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina. The Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, is a day of profound significance for Shia Muslims worldwide, as it commemorates this tragic event.Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, Muharram moves from year to year.