Islam Times - The Israeli military published on Thursday the findings of a first probe into its own security failings during the devastating October 7 Hamas Al Aqsa Storm Operation, acknowledging it hadn't protected the citizens of one of the worst hit communities, Kibbutz Be'eri.

Israel's military was unprepared for the scenario of a massive infiltration of militants into Israel, had inadequate forces in the area, did not have a clear picture of the events until noon, a few hours after the attack began, did not properly alert Be'eri's residents and its fighting was uncoordinated, the investigation found.The probe, however, did not find fault in tank fire toward a house where militants were holding some 15 people hostage, an incident that has drawn criticism in Israel for having put civilians in harms way.The probe examined the day’s chain of events, fighting and security forces’ conduct, the military said. Some of the details have already been revealed by Reuters and other media in the weeks after the attack.While acknowledging its own failure in protecting the kibbutz civilians, the military hailed the bravery of Be’eri residents, including its rapid response team, who despite being vastly outnumbered, tried to repel the militants who invaded.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday called for a state inquiry into the security failings of the October 7 attack, which was Israel's deadliest day and the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.He said the probe should investigate Gallant himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has dismissed past calls to form a state inquiry.