Iraq Voices Readiness to Hold Arbaeen Walk

Islam Times - The Minister of Interior of Iraq voiced ful readiness to hold the Arbaeen walk with the arrangements made by the Iraqi government.

According to Iran Press, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, during the presence of the Minister of Interior of Iran and also the Governor of Khuzestan in Basra city after visiting Shalamcheh border of Iraq, said:"Thank God, the Arbaeen march is getting better every year and the number of pilgrims is also increasing."He added:"The Iraqi government has made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the movement of Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims this year, and we have no problem holding the largest conference in the Islamic world."The Minister of Interior of Iraq stated that the efforts will be made to serve the pilgrims honestly and said:" The necessary items including transportation and health services for the pilgrims have been prepared so that the pilgrims can make pilgrimage safely."He emphasized that full security will be maintained by Iran and Iraq on the entire route of Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims and continued:" Also, this year, for the first time and with the agreement of Iran and Iraq, it was possible for pilgrims to travel by sea from Khorramshahr to Basra to facilitate the pilgrims transfer."Al-Shammari stated: "In order to reduce the number of accidents during Arbaeen days, many cameras have been installed in high-traffic roads."According to the official calendar of Iran, the fourth of Shahrivar corresponds to 20 Safar 1445 AH of Arbaeen Hosseini.Shalamcheh and Chazaba border terminals are two crossing points for Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims in Khuzestan. Every year, thousands of pilgrims from all over Iran or other countries from these 2 borders go to Iraq for attending the Hosseini Arbaeen rituals.