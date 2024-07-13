0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:33

Iraq Voices Readiness to Hold Arbaeen Walk

Story Code : 1147418
Iraq Voices Readiness to Hold Arbaeen Walk
According to Iran Press, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, during the presence of the Minister of Interior of Iran and also the Governor of Khuzestan in Basra city after visiting Shalamcheh border of Iraq, said:

"Thank God, the Arbaeen march is getting better every year and the number of pilgrims is also increasing."

He added:

"The Iraqi government has made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the movement of Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims this year, and we have no problem holding the largest conference in the Islamic world."

The Minister of Interior of Iraq stated that the efforts will be made to serve the pilgrims honestly and said:

" The necessary items including transportation and health services for the pilgrims have been prepared so that the pilgrims can make pilgrimage safely."

He emphasized that full security will be maintained by Iran and Iraq on the entire route of Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims and continued:

" Also, this year, for the first time and with the agreement of Iran and Iraq, it was possible for pilgrims to travel by sea from Khorramshahr to Basra to facilitate the pilgrims transfer."

 

Al-Shammari stated: "In order to reduce the number of accidents during Arbaeen days, many cameras have been installed in high-traffic roads."

According to the official calendar of Iran, the fourth of Shahrivar corresponds to 20 Safar 1445 AH of Arbaeen Hosseini.

Shalamcheh and Chazaba border terminals are two crossing points for Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims in Khuzestan. Every year, thousands of pilgrims from all over Iran or other countries from these 2 borders go to Iraq for attending the Hosseini Arbaeen rituals.
Comment


Featured Stories
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
South Korea to Deploy ‘StarWars’ Laser Weapons to Target North Korean Drones
12 July 2024
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
Spain’s PM Stresses End to ‘Terrible Humanitarian Crisis’ in Gaza
12 July 2024
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
US to Resume Heavy Bomb Shipments to “Israel” Amid Escalating Civilian Casualties
12 July 2024
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Putin to Attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11 July 2024