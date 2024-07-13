Day is Nearing When Arrest Warrants Will be Issued Against Netanyahu: Fmr. PM

Islam Times - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warned on Friday that Israeli leaders could face international prosecution and arrest warrants for crimes committed against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In an article published by the Israeli daily Haaretz, Olmert said Israel would have no defense when accused of committing crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank.“I issue this warning because if we continue to reconcile with crimes against the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), serious and painful sanctions will be levied against Israel, and we won't have a good defense,” he said.“Everyone knows about the reports on the settlers – who attack, loot, destroy, ruin, burn and kill innocent people – and also attack Israeli soldiers who are unwilling to lend a hand to their crimes,” he added.“How many of them are put on trial? How many of them are punished according to the severity of their actions? A marginal number,” Olmert questioned the accountability of these actions.“None of this could have happened without the inspiration, back up and support given by the country's most senior leaders. First and foremost, (National Security Minister) Itamar Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister) Bezalel Smotrich,” he added.He warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “The day is drawing near when arrest warrants will be issued against you for the crimes being carried out every day in Judea and Samaria by Israel, with the support of its government, while you intentionally turn a blind eye to it.”He also warned war Minister Yoav Gallant and said: “There will also be an arrest warrant (for Gallant). He is responsible for security; he can act and struggle against the reckless policies of Netanyahu and Smotrich.”“I am warning Ben-Gvir, the minister of threats, incitement and supporting the hilltop youth – you won't avoid arrest warrants,” Olmert concluded.Tension has been running high in the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 38,300 people since Oct. 7, 2023.At least 573 Palestinians, including at least 133 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to Gaza Health Ministry.Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which, in its latest ruling, has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.