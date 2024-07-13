0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:36

Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions

Story Code : 1147421
Lebanon
Since October 7, 2023, 38 thousand 345 people have been martyred and 88 thousand 295 others were injured in the attacks of the Israeli regime army on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media announced that two anti-armor missiles were fired at the Zionist settlements of Al-Mutla and Rosh Hanikra located in the north of occupied Palestine.

Also, the Zionist regime media announced that the emergency department of this regime was targeted by a massive cyber attack.

The Zionist media announced that the communication lines of the Israel Fire and Rescue Organization were disrupted and it was not possible to contact the emergency centers and emergency departments.

During this period, the military, security and urban sites of the Zionist regime as well as the large companies of this regime have been targeted by cyber attacks.

Since the Al-Aqsa storm operation on October 7, 2023, cyber attacks on the infrastructure of the Zionist regime have also increased. 
Lebanon
