Saturday 13 July 2024 - 04:39

Iran: Ukraine Conflict Outcome of NATO Provocative Actions

In response to a statement of the NATO summit in Washington, Kana'ani rejected the Western military alliance's allegation over Tehran's complicity in the Ukraine war as completely unfounded and politically-motivated.

“What we are witnessing in Ukraine is the outcome of NATO’s provocative policies and moves with the United States at the center, and it is still ongoing,” the spokesperson stated on Thursday.

“As we have announced time and again, any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia is an act with only biased political motivations, aimed at legitimizing the interference and continuing the Western arms supply to Ukraine,” he continued.

In a joint statement at its annual summit in Washington, NATO leaders accused Iran of fueling Russia’s war against Ukraine by "providing direct military support to Russia, such as munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)", which seriously impacts Euro-Atlantic security and stability. They warned that "any transfer of ballistic missiles and related technology by Iran to Russia would represent a substantial escalation".

Kiev and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Tehran of providing Russia with weapons to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Tehran has reiterated that it will not help either side in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and cautioned that arming Moscow or Kiev will prolong the war between the two neighbors.

Tehran has also asked Kiev to submit evidence for the use of Iranian-made drones by Russia in the Ukraine war, but the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far provided no proof.

Kana'ani also said Tehran’s strategy has always been to play "a constructive and stabilizing role in the path of establishing lasting security in the region and the world".

The diplomat stressed Iran has never provided drones to Russia during the Ukraine war, adding it reiterates that the crisis should be resolved politically so a lasting peace would be established.
