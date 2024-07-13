Islam Times - The leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement said the US and its allies are unable to stop Yemen's maritime operations against Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“US and British naval forces dread Yemeni Armed Forces’ ballistic missiles,” Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech Thursday, noting that Western naval units are leaving Yemen’s territorial waters, presstv reported.Yemeni naval units have struck 166 merchant vessels linked to Israel, the US and Britain so far, he said, stressing that Israeli officials are also fearful of Yemen’s military capabilities.Israel’s so-called Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) has admitted that the regime incurs exorbitant economic costs due to Yemeni forces’ operations in the Red Sea, Houthi said.The US, he said, is doing its utmost to stop Yemen's anti-Israeli operation but all to no avail. He also warned Saudi Arabia against working with Washington to put a halt to such retaliatory strikes.“The Americans cannot stop Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations as they have their roots in our religious beliefs. Thousands of Yemenis are willing to join the battle against the Zionist enemy,” Houthi said.The Ansarullah leader finally called on the Yemeni people to pour into the streets on Friday to reiterate their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian nation.Houthi describe the ongoing onslaught against Palestinians as a difficult and demanding test for the entire international community.“Israel's genocidal war and horrendous crimes against Palestinians are a litmus test of conscience and common human values for the entire international community," he said."Silence on the ongoing genocide in Gaza means the loss of human dignity and the right to life," he said."What the Israeli enemy is doing is in flagrant violation of bedrock principles, and founded on a poor and impaired vision for human societies,” he added.The Ansarullah chief referred to pro-Palestine student protests on college campuses across the United States and Europe, stating that the ongoing tragedy against the Palestinians had a significant impact on fostering awareness and unmasking the facts that Zionists had long been concealing.Houthi said US police treated pro-Palestine campus protesters like war criminals.He lamented the indifference and apathy of some countries towards the continued developments in Palestinian territories, saying the parties that collaborate with the Tel Aviv regime intend to ensnare Muslims.Houthi touched on Israeli forces' torture and execution of three elderly Palestinians from the same family in Gaza this week, saying the crimes "should awaken the human conscience and arouse a sense of responsibility”.The Ansarullah leader said Palestinian refugees are targeted by US-built smart bombs, which are normally used in confrontations with professional armies.Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi pointed to closures of the Rafah crossing and said the Zionist enemy prevents essential aid including food and medical supplies from entering Gaza as part of its targeted starvation campaign.He hailed Moroccan and Bahraini nations’ solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war, stressing that their unwavering support for the oppressed nation comes despite fierce opposition from the ruling regimes.The Ansarullah called upon all world nations to join a boycott campaign against Israeli products over the war in Gaza.Houthi then praised the resilience and perseverance of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, in the face of relentless Israeli offensives.The Palestinian resistance fighters have beefed up their military capabilities, and are employing subtle tactics to fight off invading Israeli troops, he said, adding the Israeli military has failed to recruit enough soldiers for its Gaza onslaught.Anti-Israeli retaliatory operations by Yemeni, Iraqi and Lebanese resistance fighters have also inflicted substantial losses on the occupying regime, he added.Houthi also lauded joint operations by Yemen’s Armed Forces and fighters from The Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israeli interests as highly effective.He said operations by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement on Israeli military positions have seriously disrupted industrial activities in the Northern Israeli occupied territories.