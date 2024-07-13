Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign

Islam Times - A poll published by “Israel’s” Channel 12 concluded on Friday that nearly three-quarters of “Israelis” want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his government’s failures during the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Out of the 72% respondents who said that the entity’s prime minister should step down, 44% believed that he should leave office immediately, while 28% suggested that he should resign after the army finishes its aggression in Gaza.“Israelis” have repeatedly organized protest rallies against Netanyahu since the war in Gaza erupted, with many calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to bring back the remaining captives held by Hamas.The “Israeli” media described Hamas held Al-Aqsa Flood operation as a “devastating intelligence failure,” with Channel 12 reporting that the army failed to properly maintain a signal system at the border with Gaza.On Thursday, War Minister Yoav Gallant urged the government to form a commission that would investigate the failures in response to the October 7 attack. Netanyahu, however, has argued that such a probe could only be launched after the war ends.