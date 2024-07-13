Lebanon FM Warns of “Devastating” Regional Conflict if ’Israel’ Escalates Tensions

Islam Times - Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has cautioned against the catastrophic consequences of a full-scale "Israeli" war on his country, as tensions between the Hezbollah resistance movement and the Tel Aviv regime continue to rise.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Monitor during his visit to Washington, Bou Habib stated that a war “is going to be not just devastating to Lebanon; it’s going to be devastating to 'Israel', and possibly to neighboring countries, Jordan and Syria. It’s going to be terrible”.He emphasized the “need for dialogue and calm," asserting that "the security of southern Lebanon depends on the full and comprehensive implementation of Resolution 1701, which ended the 33-day 2006 'Israeli' onslaught on the country, support for the Lebanese army and the conclusion of a final agreement on the southern borders”.Bou Habib also noted that an "Israeli" invasion of Lebanon could ignite a regional conflict involving external parties. He stressed "the need for all parties to prioritize dialogue and peaceful solutions."He referred to ongoing diplomatic efforts, including those led by international partners, aimed at easing tensions and enhancing stability along Lebanon’s southern border.He underscored “Lebanon’s commitment to initiatives that enhance regional peace and security”.Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon’s "readiness to participate constructively in international efforts aimed at preventing conflict and achieving lasting peace" in West Asia.Since early October last year, Hezbollah and the apartheid "Israeli" entity have been exchanging deadly fire, following the entity’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip triggered by Hamas’s surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to continue its retaliatory operations as long as the "Israeli" entity persists in its war on Gaza, which has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 38,345 Palestinians, mostly women and children.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stated they do not seek war with the apartheid “Israeli” entity, but they are prepared if it occurs.The two "Israeli" wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, leading to the entity’s retreat in both conflicts.