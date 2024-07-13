0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 10:26

Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza

In a statement made on Friday, senior Hamas official Hussam Badran outlined the group's position during negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

“We have suggested that a non-partisan national competency government manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war,” Badran stated.

He emphasized that the governance of Gaza post-war is a Palestinian internal affair and will not be subject to external discussions.

“The administration of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian internal matter, free from external interference, and we will not engage in discussions with foreign entities about the future governance of Gaza,” he asserted.

A Hamas representative informed AFP that this proposal for a non-partisan government was communicated through mediators.

The envisioned government aims to facilitate a general election in both the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Badran's comments follow the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s demand to maintain control over the Philadelphi corridor, located at Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Nonetheless, Hamas has consistently insisted that the entity must withdraw from all Gaza territories following a ceasefire.

The current conflict, initiated on October 7 after a retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Gaza’s resistance groups that resulted in hundreds of captives, has led to the martyrdom of nearly 38,350 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and has left much of Palestinian territory in ruins.

Concurrently, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has enforced a near-total siege on Gaza, severely restricting the flow of food, medicine, electricity and water into the area.
