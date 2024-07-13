0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 10:28

More than 70,000 People Infected with Hepatitis in Gaza

Story Code : 1147503
More than 70,000 People Infected with Hepatitis in Gaza
More than 1.7 million Palestinians have contracted infectious diseases amid severe displacement conditions, according to the government.

Approximately 350,000 people with chronic illnesses in Gaza face significant risks as the Israeli army continues to block essential medications from entering the territory.

An estimated 1.9 million people are displaced in Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing war on the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian families displaced by Israeli attacks have sought refuge in various locations, including schools converted into shelters throughout the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israeli airstrikes targeted four shelters within four days, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and injuring many others.

The United Nations reports that the 1.9 million people displaced by Israel’s war on Gaza endure “harrowing conditions,” including one shelter in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah where 14,000 people share only 25 toilets.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicates worsening malnutrition is exacerbating vulnerability to disease in a “vicious cycle” of inadequate food, lack of clean water, insufficient sanitation, and limited access to basic health services.

Between Monday and Thursday this week alone, 182 people were reported killed and 458 injured due to the ongoing Israeli violence.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, reiterated that the international community’s inaction has allowed Israeli crimes to escalate into genocide.

“Genocide in Gaza is the result of Israel’s decades-long impunity,” Albanese stated on social media, alongside footage of her speech asserting that Israel aims to “rid Palestine of Palestinians.”

“In this darkest hour, the international community cannot continue to ignore that it’s Israel’s project to rid Palestine of Palestinians in defiance of international law, and the world’s failure to call Israel to account has led to genocide laid bare in Gaza,” she emphasized.

At least 38,345 people have been killed and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launch Missile Attack on Israeli Positions
12 July 2024
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
Media Organizations Urge ’Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Access to Gaza
12 July 2024
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
Russia Warns US Missile Plan in Germany Could Trigger Cold War-Style Confrontation
12 July 2024
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
Hezbollah Could Overwhelm Israel’s Air Defense if it Attacked
12 July 2024