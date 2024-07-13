Meta Lifts Content Restrictions on Trump

Islam Times - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Friday that it would lift the content restrictions on former US president Donald Trump, despite his accounts being unblocked 17 months ago.

Meta stated that "former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties."The company explained that these penalties were imposed due to "extreme and extraordinary circumstances" and noted that they "have not had to be deployed."Trump had been removed from the platforms for more than two years following the riot at the US Capitol in January 2021.Meta announced in January 2023 that it would reinstate Trump's accounts, but clarified that he faced "heightened penalties for repeat offenses" to "deter" such behavior.Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post on Friday that "the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis."The Biden reelection campaign condemned Meta's decision."Restoring his access is like handing your car keys to someone you know will drive your car into a crowd and off a cliff," Biden campaign spokesperson Charles Lutvak told The Hill."Without question, it is a direct attack on our safety and our democracy," Lutvak added, claiming it will allow Trump to reach Americans with "fundamentally undemocratic, un-American misinformation."